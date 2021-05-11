﻿
English
India’s JSPL makes pre-payment towards becoming debt-free

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 11:53:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has made a pre-payment of INR 24.62 billion ($335 million) as part of its long-term strategy to become debt-free and strengthen its balance sheet, a company statement said on Tuesday, May 11.

“The significant debt reduction is part of our long-term financial strategy to create a strong balance sheet. In the coming quarters, we intend to further strengthen our balance sheet and become net debt-free shortly,” JSPL’s managing director V R Sharma said in the statement.

The company stated that it had brought down its debt levels from INR 465 billion ($6.33 billion) in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016-17 to INR 256 billion ($3.48 billion) in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

JSPL said that it produced 7.51 million mt of steel during the fiscal year 2020-21 and has disinvested its thermal power business towards making the company debt-free and reducing its carbon footprint.

$1= INR 73.40


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


