India’s JSPL maintains steel output target in FY 2022-23, despite decline in first quarter

Monday, 25 July 2022 15:17:35 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Despite a six percent decline in steel output in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year, India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has maintained its target of steel production at 8.2-8.4 million mt for the full 2022-23 fiscal year, the company informed investors on Monday, July 25.

The company said that it is not facing any raw material shortages and that its four captive coal blocks will ensure steady supplies of thermal coal to its mills.

At the same time, despite the government’s imposition of 15 percent export tax, JSPL will continue to maintain exports of at least 20 percent of its total output focusing on overseas sales of value-added products for which buyers are willing to pay a higher price, the company stated.

JSPL had earlier reported steel production of 1.99 million mt in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, down six percent year on year.