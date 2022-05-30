﻿
India’s JSPL Limited collaborates with GIFLO Steel to construct steel wheelset plant

Monday, May 30
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will set up a factory to produce steel wheelsets for use by railways, in technical collaboration with GIFLO Steel, Hungary, a company statement said on Monday, May 30.

The rail wheelset factory will be constructed in the central state of Chhattisgarh and will meet domestic demand for 60,000 units per year currently met entirely through imports, the company said.

The plant will have an initial capacity of 25,000 wheelsets per year and JSPL will also install a rail forging unit for asymmetric rails which are used in rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks," the JSPL statement said.

Indian government-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has also recently completed the construction of a 100,000 unit per year wheelset manufacturing unit in northern India, but it is currently not in production owing to operational problems, forcing the national carrier Indian Railways to float a tender for the supply of 39,000 units, won by a company in China.


