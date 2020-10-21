India’s JSPL develops special heat treatment steel rails for high-speed trains

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 15:15:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has become the first domestic steel producer to develop 60E1 1175 heat-treated steel rails for use in high-speed, high-axle-load trains, a company official said on Wednesday, October 21.

The official said that state-transporter Indian Railways’ (IR) Rail Research and Development Organization (RDSO) has approved the specification of these special grade steel rails, paving the way for supplies to the transporter.

According to him, IR had projected a demand for 180,000 mt of such rails in the short term, for the laying track infrastructure to support trains travelling at speeds of over 200 kms/hour.

“Earlier these speciality rails were being imported into the country and we are committed to manufacture full requirements of IR for use in dedicated freight corridors and high-axle-load applications including bullet trains,” JSPL managing director V R Sharma said.

Last month, JSPL received approval for its UIC 60 kg 880 grade steel rails and was granted ‘regular rail supplier’ status by IR. It has also commenced production and supplies of 1080 head-hardened (HH) steel rails for use in urban metro rail projects across the country.