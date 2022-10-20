India’s JSPL and Greenko ink MoU for supply of 1000 MW of clean energy

Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:49:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian clean energy company Greenko for supply of 1000 MW of green energy, a statement from JSPL said on Thursday, October 20.

The move is in line with JSPL’s goal to become a net-zero emissions steel producer by 2035, the statement said.

As part of the MoU, Greenko will supply the clean power for its steel making operations at Angul, Odisha, the statement said.

Greenko will assist JSPL in the design of a comprehensive energy solution, including the design and development of the associated renewable energy capacity, identification of potential strategic investors for the renewable capacity and making energy storage capacity available.

As part of the proposed transaction, Greenko will offer energy storage capacity from its Off-Stream Closed Loop Pumped Storage Project (OCPSP) under development in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.