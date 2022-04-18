India’s JSPL achieves highest-ever steel output in FY 2021-22

Monday, 18 April 2022 10:33:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) recorded its highest ever-steel annual steel production of 8.01 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up seven percent year on year, a company said on Monday, April 18.

JSPL achieved total sales of 7.63 million mt in 2021-22, up five percent year on year, with exports accounting for 33 percent.

“We aim to produce 9 million mt in 2022-23. Our expansion of Angul steel mill in Odisha is on track and we expect to reach 15 million mt by 2024-25,” JSPL managing director V. R. Sharma said.