 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSL to supply customised stainless steel to Brahmos Aerospace

Monday, 19 August 2024 14:38:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited will manufacture customised stainless steel and specialty low-alloy steel sheets for the defence projects of BrahMos Aerospace, the company said in a statement on Monday, August 19.

JSL will also supply steel plates from its Hisar plant in Haryana.

JSL has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace as a qualified vendor for the manufacturing and supply of steel sheets and plates.

“We envision an India that is completely self-reliant in its defence requirement. In line with this vision, we are enhancing our capabilities to meet and exceed the stringent conditions for such critical applications. Contributing to the strengthening of our country's defence standing is a matter of passion and pride for us,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.

Previously, JSL has supplied materials for key projects under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including India's lunar mission- Chandrayaan, and nuclear submarine missile system, missile canisters for various missile programmes, and exhaust units in rockets.

The company recently developed and supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian aerospace and defense corporation, with core manufacturing concentrations in cruise missile systems.


Tags: Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Jindal 

Similar articles

US issues preliminary AD decision on stainless steel sheet and strip from Taiwan

19 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2024

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Tsingshan and Jindal Stainless form stainless steel JV in Indonesia

13 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 32, 2024

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices fluctuate slightly

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 31, 2024

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable

31 Jul | Flats and Slab

India’s JSL to start maiden stainless steel sales to Japan in Q2 FY 2024-25

31 Jul | Steel News