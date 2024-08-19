India’s JSL to supply customised stainless steel to Brahmos Aerospace

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited will manufacture customised stainless steel and specialty low-alloy steel sheets for the defence projects of BrahMos Aerospace, the company said in a statement on Monday, August 19.

JSL will also supply steel plates from its Hisar plant in Haryana.

JSL has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace as a qualified vendor for the manufacturing and supply of steel sheets and plates.

“We envision an India that is completely self-reliant in its defence requirement. In line with this vision, we are enhancing our capabilities to meet and exceed the stringent conditions for such critical applications. Contributing to the strengthening of our country's defence standing is a matter of passion and pride for us,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.

Previously, JSL has supplied materials for key projects under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including India's lunar mission- Chandrayaan, and nuclear submarine missile system, missile canisters for various missile programmes, and exhaust units in rockets.

The company recently developed and supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian aerospace and defense corporation, with core manufacturing concentrations in cruise missile systems.