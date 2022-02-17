﻿
English
India’s JSL signs MoU with IIT-ISM for collaborative R&D projects

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:45:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s largest stainless steel producer, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), and the Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake collaborative research and development (R$D) projects, a company statement said on Thursday, February 17.

JSL and IIT-ISM will explore R&D opportunities in a number of technological fields like assessing physio-chemical properties and combustion characteristics of coal samples, environmental sustainable goals (ESG), pelletization projects, water balancing, soil and geosynthetic studies.

“As India’s largest manufacturer of sustainable metal, we take pride in endorsing green initiatives in production. IIT-ISM is a premier institute with major strength in minerals and related efficiencies and hence is a natural partner for collaboration. We will take up projects that will harness our industrial excellence and institute’s technical prowess,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.

JSL produces 1.1 million mt per year of stainless steel from its plant located in the eastern state of Odisha.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  Jindal  |  similar articles »

