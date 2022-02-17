﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSL signs MoU with IIT-ISM for collaborative R&D projects

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:45:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s largest stainless steel producer, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), and the Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake collaborative research and development (R$D) projects, a company statement said on Thursday, February 17.

JSL and IIT-ISM will explore R&D opportunities in a number of technological fields like assessing physio-chemical properties and combustion characteristics of coal samples, environmental sustainable goals (ESG), pelletization projects, water balancing, soil and geosynthetic studies.

“As India’s largest manufacturer of sustainable metal, we take pride in endorsing green initiatives in production. IIT-ISM is a premier institute with major strength in minerals and related efficiencies and hence is a natural partner for collaboration. We will take up projects that will harness our industrial excellence and institute’s technical prowess,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.

JSL produces 1.1 million mt per year of stainless steel from its plant located in the eastern state of Odisha.


Tags: Jindal  India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Mar

India’s Dalmia-OCL to merge all refractory units under single entity
28 Feb

India’s RINL floats export offer for 5,000 mt wire rod for delivery by April 20
24 Feb

India’s JSPL eyes participation in privatization of RINL and NMDC Steel
21 Feb

India’s RINL floats export tender for 10,000 mt of prime rolled billets
18 Feb

Indian economic survey: Shipping container shortage likely to persist