India’s JSL reports 300 percent rise in net profit in Q3

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has reported a net profit of INR 4.41 billion ($59 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 300 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, February 8.

The company reported total earnings at INR 56.82 billion ($760 million) during the quarter, up 58 percent year on year.

“An intelligent product mix and the agility to step up exports helped JSL in maintaining profitability despite stiff and unfair competition from Chinese and Indonesian imports,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.