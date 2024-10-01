 |  Login 
India’s JSL and CJ Darcl Logistics ink pact to make stainless steel transport containers

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 15:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has entered into a strategic collaboration with CJ Darcl Logistics to develop lightweight sustainable stainless steel containers designed for transporting a variety of goods, including polymers, batteries and rubber, according to a statement issued by JSL on Tuesday, October 1.

JSL supplies 2.2 mt of JT stainless steel for each container, replacing the traditional carbon steel used in the sidewalls, end walls and roof. In addition, the underframes of containers are also made from customised stainless steel tubes.

These transitions have resulted in a weight reduction of approximately 500 kilograms per container, leading to increased cargo capacity, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced operational costs.

Additionally, the containers benefit from enhanced safety and prolonged life owing to the superior impact and fire-resistance of JT grade stainless steel, JSL said.

“The use of JT grade stainless steel not only reduces the weight of containers, improving fuel efficiency, but also ensures a longer lifespan with minimal maintenance, making it a more sustainable solution with the least amount of carbon footprint,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.

“Being an inert metal, stainless steel does not react with the materials being transported, thereby ensuring zero contamination. This partnership with CJ Darcl is a part of a larger vision of creating sustainable, cost-effective solutions that benefit both the industry and the environment,” he said.

JSL is one of the largest stainless steel manufacturers in India, with a steel melting capacity of 2.9 million mt per year.


