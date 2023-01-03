India’s JS Auto Cast Foundry enters into agreement to acquire assets of ISML

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:00:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

JS Auto Cast Foundry India Limited, a subsidiary of one of the largest castings and forging companies in India, Bharat Forge, has entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) to acquire the assets of Indo Shell Mould Limited (ISML) located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 3.

“The ISML unit with a capacity of 42,000 mt per year supplies fully machined critical castings to customers in the automobile industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto. This will take the capacity of JS Auto to 142,000 mt per year,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction to acquire assets of ISML is subject to normal conditions and regulatory approvals, the company said.