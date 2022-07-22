India’s JISPL extends maintenance shutdown of Raigarh steel mill

Friday, 22 July 2022 11:49:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL), a subsidiary of Jindal Steel Limited, has extended the maintenance shutdown of its plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh state, sources said on Friday, July 22.

According to the sources, the company had brought forward the maintenance shutdown of its Raigarh steel mill, starting from June 21 and scheduled to last 25 days.

But now the shutdown has been extended even though the company did not make any official announcement of how long the shutdown would last or when the mill would resume operations.

Industry sources said that JISPL’s case is an example of several domestic mills planning to bring forward maintenance shutdowns and even prolonging them in view of sluggish demand and excess supplies in the domestic market following the imposition of the 15 percent export tax in May and the drying up of overseas sales opportunities.