India’s JISPL brings forward annual maintenance shutdown

Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:14:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited’s subsidiary, Jindal Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL), has brought forward its annual maintenance shutdown, a company regulatory filing said on Thursday, June 23.

The filing said that the blast furnace, sintering plant and steel melting shop (SMS) at JISPL’s mill in Chhattisgarh state would remain shut down for maintenance for 25 days starting from June 21.

JISPL is the special product plant of JSW Steel Limited with a capacity of 950,000 mt per year of seamless pipes, automotive steel and high-speed rails. Last month, JSW Steel announced the merger of JISPL with itself, increasing the annual production capacity of the latter to 1.2 million mt per year.


