India’s Jindal Stainless Limited reports net profit rise of 152 percent in Q4 of 2021-22

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 09:27:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless steel producer reported standalone net profit of INR 6.7 billion ($87.45 million) in Q4 (January-March) of fiscal 2021-22, up 152 percent over corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Tuesday, May 3.

The company’s sales turnover during the quarter was reported at INR 62.9 billion ($821.83 million), up 65 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Full year consolidated sales revenue was recorded at INR 212.2 billion ($2.77 billion) up 74 percent over corresponding previous year and net profit at INR 19 billion($250 million), up 355 percent over corresponding previous year, the company statement said.