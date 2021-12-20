India’s Jindal Stainless launches first domestic stainless steel chequered sheets

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:34:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has launched the first domestically produced hot rolled stainless steel chequered sheets, a company official said on Monday, December 20.

The official said that the company is aiming to secure a 20 percent market share of India’s 200,000 mt annual demand for the product, over the next three years.

“We are targeting annual sales of 40,000 mt of chequered stainless steel sheets under our own brand name of Jindal Infinity. Chequered sheets are used for transport and industrial applications and, given our superior offering, it will change the usage dynamics of this product,” JSL managing director Abhubay Jindal said.

He added that India’s demand for stainless steel chequered sheets is growing at eight percent and that the product category is expected to generate additional business of around INR 5 billion ($67million) for JSL.