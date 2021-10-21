﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar commissions new precision strip mill

Thursday, 21 October 2021 11:08:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited (JSHL) has commissioned a new 26,000 mt per year capacity ‘precision steel strip mill’ as part of its first phase brownfield expansion, a company statement said on Thursday, October 21.

The company said that the commissioning of the new mill will take JSHL’s total precision strip producing capacity to 48,000 mt per year.

JSHL has earmarked a total capital expenditure to the tune of $60 million over the next two years, aimed at taking its total precision strip manufacturing capacity to 60,000 mt per year.

In the statement, the company said that increasing precision strip capacity will deepen the company’s market penetration in sectors like automobile, process industry, aerospace and electric vehicles.

“Following the expansion of precision strip, it will double JSHL’s share in global production to eight percent and accrue incremental revenues of 8-10 percent,” company CEO Abhyuday Jindal said.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Oct

India’s Tata BSL Limited reports fivefold rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
18 Oct

India’s Balu Forged takes charge of Hilton Metals factory with renting deal
05 Oct

Ind-Ra: Indian steel industry outlook maintained at ‘stable’ for H2 FY 2021-22
30 Sep

ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost
28 Sep

Indian stainless steel producers seek CVD imposition on imports after 177% increase in inward shipments