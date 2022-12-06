﻿
India’s Jindal Stainless agrees with Renew Power on captive power plant for Odisha mill

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited has signed an agreement with Renew Power Limited, the country’s largest renewable energy company, to develop a captive renewable energy project at its steel mill at Jajapur, Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 6.

The project envisages generation of 700 million units per year through a mix of solar and wind technologies with a high-capacity utilization factor, the statement said.

“Aligned with India’s net zero carbon emission goals, Jindal Stainless is committed to power future growth through renewable energy sources only, and this is a step towards such a future. Our project with Renew Power is expected to start commercial operations in May 2024 and will aid in carbon abatement by over 650,000 mt per year,” Jindal Stainless managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.


