India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees sharp rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:23:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian iron ore pellet and steel tube producer Jindal SAW Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of 1.43 billion ($17.5 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a nominal INR 6.80 million ($80,000) profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday, January 26.

The company achieved consolidated revenues of INR 51.5 billion ($631 million) during the third quarter, up 48 percent year on year.