India’s Jindal SAW Limited reports 51% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 14:27:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian iron ore pellet and steel pipe producer Jindal SAW Limited has reported a net profit of INR 594 million ($7.30 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 50.53 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 15.

The company’s sales revenues were reported at INR 40.43 billion ($497.35 million), up 36 percent year on year.

The company is the country’s leading producer of steel submerged arc welded pipes and spiral pipes for energy transportation and of carbon alloy and seamless pipes and tubes for industrial usages.

It also operates an iron ore beneficiation and pellet plant with a capacity of 1.5 million mt per year.