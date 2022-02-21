India’s Jindal focuses on R&D in use of stainless steel in food processing

Monday, 21 February 2022 12:11:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Jindal Stainless Limited and India’s National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) has set up “Jindal Stainless Gallery” to bolster industry-academia collaboration and skill development, a company statement said on Monday, February 21.

“With this initiative, we hope to establish national standards for stainless steel usage in the Indian food processing industry. JSL is on a mission to set up an ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship in stainless steel applications,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Conceptualized by JSL, Jindal Stainless Gallery will collaborate at several levels and take up research and training in food sciences, engineering and management in applications of stainless steel in food processing, showcasing water tanks, sinks, bread moulds, driers and cutting machines, the company said.