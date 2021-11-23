﻿
English
India’s Jainam Ferro Alloys sees 1,394% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Tuesday, 23 November 2021
       

Jainam Ferro Alloys India Limited (JFAIL) has reported a net profit of INR 15.08 billion ($203 million) during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up a massive 1,394 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 23.

The company said that total revenues was recorded at INR 90.5 billion ($1.2 billion) during the April-September period, up 151 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

JFAIL based in Chhattisgarh state in the central region of Indian operate sub-merged arc furnaces for production of ferroalloys including ferromanganese and silicomanganese and is a major supplier to domestic steel majors like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Limited and Steel Authority of India Limited.


