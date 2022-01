Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:31:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for November 2021 recorded a growth of 1.4 percent, compared to a contraction of 1.6 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to government data released on Thursday, January 13.

During the April-November period of the fiscal year 2021-22, IIP growth was recorded at 17.4 percent, against a contraction of 15.3 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the data showed.