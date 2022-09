Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:36:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s industrial production growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slumped to a four-month low of 2.4 percent in July this year, down from a robust 12.7 percent in June, according to data released by the National Statistics Office on Tuesday, September 13.

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 3.2 percent and power generation growth was up by 2.3 percent, but the mining sector recorded a negative growth of 3.3 percent, the data showed.