India’s industrial production growth decline 0.8% in August, lowest in 18-months

Friday, 14 October 2022 14:50:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India industrial production growth as measured by Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a decline of 0.8 percent to an 18-month low in August 2022, according to data released by the National Statistic Office on Friday, October 14.

The previous highest decline in industrial production growth of 3.2 percent was recorded in February 2021, the data released showed.

The manufacturing sector contracted 0.7 percent in August compared with the 11.1 percent growth recorded in the same month a year ago.

The power sector showed a growth of 1.4 percent against a 16 percent in corresponding month of previous year.

The mining sector witnessed a contraction of 3.9 percent in August 2022, against a growth of 23.3 percent in August 2021. Capital goods output rose 5 percent in August 2022.


