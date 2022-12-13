﻿
India’s industrial production contracts by four percent in October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 12:13:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s industrial production as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted by four percent in October this year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday, December 13.

The ministry said that the IIP had shown a rise of 3.1 percent in September this year.

According to the data, the manufacturing sector suffered a contraction of 5.6 percent, while mining and electricity output increased by 2.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.


