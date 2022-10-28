India’s IMFA reports 88% decline in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

Friday, 28 October 2022 11:17:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 170 million ($2.06 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 88 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Friday, October 28.

However, the company reported total sales revenue of INR 6.77 billion ($82 million), up 29 percent year on year.

“High input costs have impacted margins. However, the advantage of being fully integrated and debt-free is reflected in the reported results. We expect an improved performance going ahead,” IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda said.

Odisha-based IMFA is India’s leading fully-integrated producer of value-added ferrochrome with a capacity of 284,000 mt per year capacity.