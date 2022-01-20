India’s IMFA allots additional land for ferrochrome expansion project

Thursday, 20 January 2022 11:49:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s largest producer of ferrochrome, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), has been allotted 124 acres of land by the government of the eastern state of Odisha for its expansion project, a regulatory filing of the company said on Thursday, January 20.

IMFA has announced expansion of its ferrochrome production capacity from 220,000 mt per year to 350,000 mt per year within the next two to three years, entailing an estimated investment of $20 million.

A similar investment will also be made to set up a 108 MW captive power plant.