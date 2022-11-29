India’s Honda Cars ties up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 14:19:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has tied up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu Limited for vehicle scrapping, a HCIL statement said on Tuesday, November 29.

According to the statement, the tie-up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu will enable the former to offer customers of Honda cars end-to-end solutions for scrapping their end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu is an Indian government-approved ELV company which is setting up scrap and recycling facilities across the country.

Under the tie-up agreement, HCIL will offer its customers deregistration of vehicle services and certificates of destruction through its dealer network.

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu is a joint venture of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Toyota Tsusho, Japan, and has already operationalized an auto dismantling and scrapping facility at Noida in northern India with an annual capacity able to handle 24,000 ELVs.