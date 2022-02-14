India’s GPIL reports doubling of net profit in Q3

Monday, 14 February 2022 10:34:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL), a producer of long steel products and iron ore pellets, has reported a net profit of INR 3.4 billion ($45 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, double its net profit in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a total income during the third quarter of INR 16.14 billion ($214 million), up from INR 11.32 billion ($150 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.