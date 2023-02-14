India’s GPIL reports 61 percent fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 14:40:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel and pellet producer Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 1.28 billion ($15.50 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 60.98 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Tuesday, February 14.

The company reported total sales income during the quarter at INR 14.63 billion ($176.7 million), a decline of 8.94 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.