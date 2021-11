Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:37:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian long steel and mild steel wire producer Godavari Ispat and Power Limited (GIPL) has reported a net profit of INR 2.67 billion ($36 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, double compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 2.

The company has reported a total income of INR 12.77 billion ($170 million) for the given quarter, up 32 percent year on year.