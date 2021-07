Wednesday, 28 July 2021 11:38:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The board of directors of India’s steel and power company, Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has approved setting up an integrated steel mill in central state of Chhattisgarh, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 28.

According to the filing, the integrated steel mill with capacity of 1.5-2 million mt of flat steel products will entail an investment of around $540 million and the company already initiated the process of acquiring land for the project in the state.