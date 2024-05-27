India’s GAIL Limited commissions country’s largest green hydrogen plant

Monday, 27 May 2024 14:59:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run gas infrastructure and marketer GAIL Limited has commissioned the country’s largest green hydrogen plant in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, a company statement said on Monday, May 27.

The plant based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology has a capacity of 4.3 mt per day with a purity of 99.99 percent, the company said.

The project entailed a capital expenditure of $28 million, it said.

GAIL is sourcing renewable power through open access and is also setting up solar power plants with a capacity of around 20 MW at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh (both ground-mounted and floating) to meet the green power requirements, the company said.