﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s finished steel exports down 55% in April-October, output up 6%

Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:23:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s finished steel exports during the first seven months (April-October) of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally estimated at 4 million mt, down 55 percent year on year, while finished steel output was recorded at 68 million mt, up 6.4 percent, according to the data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Thursday, November 10, the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the data, steel imports increased by 14.5 percent to 3.2 million mt and consumption rose by 11.5 percent to 65.5 percent, year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics Production 

Similar articles

Indian crude steel production down 25.9%, finished steel 30.9% in April-August

28 Sep | Steel News

Higher local demand pushes Indian steel exports down by 24.5% in Aug

10 Sep | Steel News

Indian steel exports up 140% in April-July amid shipments to Vietnam, China

31 Aug | Steel News

Indian steel production up 5.1 percent in H1 FY 2017-18

09 Oct | Steel News

Indian motor vehicle output up 1.8 percent in April-July

11 Aug | Steel News

India's finished steel production up 0.5 percent in April

12 Jun | Steel News

Indian motor vehicle output up 2.25 percent in April

11 May | Steel News

Indian motor vehicle output up 14.18 percent in May

11 Jun | Steel News

Indian motor vehicle output up 9.95 percent in March

14 Apr | Steel News

Indian motor vehicle output up 4.41 percent in February

11 Mar | Steel News