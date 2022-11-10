India’s finished steel exports down 55% in April-October, output up 6%

Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:23:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s finished steel exports during the first seven months (April-October) of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally estimated at 4 million mt, down 55 percent year on year, while finished steel output was recorded at 68 million mt, up 6.4 percent, according to the data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Thursday, November 10, the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the data, steel imports increased by 14.5 percent to 3.2 million mt and consumption rose by 11.5 percent to 65.5 percent, year on year.