India’s finished steel exports decline by 22 percent in April

Monday, 30 May 2022 13:18:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Finished steel exports from India in April this year have been provisionally recorded at 743,000 mt, down 22 percent year on year, according to data sources from Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel, issued on Monday, May 30.

Significantly, the decline came before the Indian government imposed a 15 percent export tax earlier this month, with analysts and industry officials pointing out that the decline will become steeper going forward due to the levy.

The data showed that the sharpest decline in April was in exports to Belgium which at 76,900 mt was down 42 percent, while the second sharpest decline was registered in exports to Turkey at 87,400 mt, down 18 percent, year on year, the data showed.

During the month, the largest export destination for Indian finished steel was Italy, with 130,500 mt, up four percent year on year.

Of the total finished steel exports, flat products accounted for 80 percent amounting to 594,000 mt, according to the provisional data.


