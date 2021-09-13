India’s finished steel exports decline by 12 percent in August

Monday, 13 September 2021 10:59:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian finished steel exports in August this year were recorded at 1.331 million mt, a decline of 12 percent year on year, according to data sourced from India’s steel ministry on Monday, September 13.

According to the data, total imports of finished steel in August this year amounted to 396,000 mt, a decline of three percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

Total finished steel production during the month came to 8.926 million mt, a marginal one percent rise from the corresponding month of the previous year, while consumption of finished steel was 7.811 million mt, down three percent year on year, the data showed.