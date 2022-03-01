﻿
India’s eight core industries see slower growth Jan than in Dec

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 11:17:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Growth in eight industrial sectors in India categorized as ‘core sectors’ recorded a decline to 3.7 percent in January 2022, against 4.1 percent in December 2021, government data released on Tuesday, March 1 showed.

The eight industrial sectors in question are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity.

However, over a longer period, the data showed that the industrial sectors were recovering from the impact of the pandemic. During the April 2021-January 2022 period, the core sectors recorded a growth of 11.6 percent, against a negative growth of 8.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


