India’s eight core industries record 5.4% growth in output in Nov

Monday, 02 January 2023 09:54:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core sectors’ recorded a production growth of 5.4 percent in November last year, against 3.2 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, government data released on Monday showed.

The production of coal rose by 12.3 percent, fertiliser by 6.4 percent, steel by 10.8 percent, cement by 28.6 percent and electricity by 12.1 percent in November last year, all year on year.

Crude oil and natural gas recorded negative growth during November, the data showed.

Production growth of all the eight industrial sectors in the April-November period last year was recorded at eight percent, against 13.9 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.


