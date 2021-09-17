India’s DGTR recommends continuation of AD duty on CRC from four countries

Friday, 17 September 2021 11:55:24 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the continuation of antidumping (AD) duties on imports of alloy and non-alloy cold rolled coils (CRC) of all widths and thicknesses from China, Japan, South Korea and Ukraine, a government official said quoting an official notification on Friday, September 17.

The official said that recommendations of the continuation of the AD levy followed the completion of a sunset review conducted by the DGTR of the duty originally imposed in 2016 for a period of five years.

The sunset review was based on petitions filed by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), JSW Limited, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) and JSW Steel Coated Products Limited with the trade remedy authority, claiming that any withdrawal of the levy would lead to recurrence of dumping from these countries and “injury to domestic manufacturers”.

The recommendations of the DGTR will be followed up by an official notification to be issued by the department of revenue, ministry of finance, and will be effective for five years from the date of such a notice, the official said.

The new AD rate applicable would be $576/mt for all imports originating from these four countries.