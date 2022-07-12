﻿
India’s DBRL to collaborate Japan-based Shinagawa Refractories

Tuesday, 12 July 2022
       

India’s Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited (DBRL) has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Japan-based Shinagawa Refractories Limited (SRL) to source know-how and licensing of products from the latter and offer complete refractory solutions to steel companies in India and other global markets, an official at DBRL said on Tuesday, July 12.

“We have been strategically expanding our partnerships to bring best-of-the world products and solutions to our customers and this relationship very well complements our objective. DBRL is well positioned to meet the growing demand for refractories over the next few years with five manufacturing units in India, and two overseas, and a manufacturing capacity of 345,000 mt per year,” said Sameer Nagpal, CEO of DBRL said in a statement.

“Shinagawa is fully committed to supporting essential industries worldwide, and this agreement with Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd accelerates further enhancement of our proximity for customers in India,” Heiki Miki, division director of Shinagawa Overseas Business said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

