India’s Dalmia-OCL to merge all refractory units under single entity

Thursday, 03 March 2022 11:44:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s leading refractory producer Dalmia-OCL Limited will merge all its domestic manufacturing businesses under a single entity, namely, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited (DMRL), a company statement said on Thursday, March 3.

Dalmia Refractories Limited, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited’s refractory unit and GSB Limited will all be merged into DMRL, the company said.

The consolidation is aimed at strengthening DBRL’s financial standing, increasing its investment capabilities, expanding its talent base, and positioning the new entity as a trustworthy and long-term partner for its customers in steel, cement and other industries which have high-temperature processes, the statement said.

“Our refractory business was divided into different companies, which resulted in division of our financial, managerial and technical resources. This consolidation will lead to a more centralized, efficient and a robust management system with a stronger resource base for the future,” Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited’s managing director Sameer Nagpal said.

“The formation of DBRL will allow us to offer a wider portfolio of products and services and deeper client relationships. Besides this, it will enable us to become an alternate supply source to China for steel, cement and non-ferrous manufacturers in the international markets," he said.

With five manufacturing units in India, one in China and one in Germany, in addition to two quartzite mines for silica refractory, a bauxite mine for alumina refractory, and dolomite mines, DBRL is well-positioned to emerge as global supplier, he said.