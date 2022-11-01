﻿
English
India’s core sectors see 7.9% growth in September from August

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 14:31:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s eight industrial sectors designated as ‘core sectors’ recorded a growth of 7.9 percent in September this year, a three-month high, according to government data released on Tuesday, November 1.

The data released by the government showed output growth of coal at 12 percent, steel at 6.7 percent, electricity at 11 percent and cement at 12.1 percent, all compared to August.

However, the output of refinery products declined by 6.6 percent, production of fertilisers was down by 11.8 percent, production of crude oil fell by 2.3 percent, and output of natural gas decreased by 1.7 percent.

The cumulative growth of the core sector in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23 was recorded at 9.6 percent, significantly lower than the 16.9 percent recorded in the same period last year.


