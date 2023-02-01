India’s core sector industries record 7.4% growth in output in December

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:04:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core sectors’ recorded a combined production growth of 7.4 percent in December 2022, compared to 3.8 percent in December 2021 and 5.4 percent in November 2022, according to government data released on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the data, production of coal was up 11.5 percent, electricity was up 10 percent, steel 9.2 percent, cement 9.1 percent and fertilizer 7.3 percent. Output of crude oil recorded negative growth of 1.2 percent, the data showed.