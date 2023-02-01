﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s core sector industries record 7.4% growth in output in December

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:04:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core sectors’ recorded a combined production growth of 7.4 percent in December 2022, compared to 3.8 percent in December 2021 and 5.4 percent in November 2022, according to government data released on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the data, production of coal was up 11.5 percent, electricity was up 10 percent, steel 9.2 percent, cement 9.1 percent and fertilizer 7.3 percent. Output of crude oil recorded negative growth of 1.2 percent, the data showed.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Production 

Similar articles

Indian mineral production rises by 9.7% in November

18 Jan | Steel News

India’s factory output rises 7.1 percent in November

13 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Ispat Special Steel Ltd sees 30% fall in crude steel output in Q3 FY 2022-23

10 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel posts 4% rise in crude steel output from domestic mills for Q3 FY 2022-23

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 17% rise in crude steel output of all mills in Q3 FY 2022-23

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever output from two BFs in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

India’s APL Apollo reports 50% rise in structure steel tube output in Q3 FY 2022-23

03 Jan | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 8.6% fall in iron ore output in December

02 Jan | Steel News

India’s eight core industries record 5.4% growth in output in Nov

02 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 18% rise in manganese ore output in Dec

02 Jan | Steel News