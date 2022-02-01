India’s core industrial growth rate index up 3.8 percent in December

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 11:08:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s eight industrial sectors categorized as “core” recorded a production growth rate of 3.8 percent in December last year, up from 3.4 percent in November 2021 and 0.4 percent in December 2020, data released by the ministry of commerce showed on Tuesday, February 1.

The growth of the Index of Core Industries (ICI) in the April-December period of 2021 was up 12.6 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, a ministry statement said.

The ICI comprises accounts for 40.27 percent weightage in the overall Index of Industrial Production, with coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity categorized as core sectors.

In December last year, the steel sector recorded a decline in growth of one percent from the corresponding month of the previous year. Electricity generation in December last year was up 2.5 percent, while crude oil extraction was down 1.8 percent, year on year.

In December, coal production growth was up 5.2 percent, refinery output rose by 5.9 percent and natural gas output was up 19.5 percent, year on year, according to government data.

The base year for calculation of the ICI is 2011-12.