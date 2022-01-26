India’s construction sector likely to record 10.7% growth in 2021-22

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:25:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s construction industry is expected to record double-digit growth of 10.7 percent by the close of the current fiscal 2021-22, rebounding from a contraction of 8.6 percent in the previous fiscal year, largely riding on the back of 9.2 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry of statistics and program implementation said in a statement on Wednesday, January 25.

The construction sector is likely to record growth of 10.7 percent in the current fiscal due to the government’s increased focus on infrastructure projects and the smart recovery in demand from residential housing construction, the ministry said.