India’s commercial exports up 22 % in February, imports up 35%

Thursday, 03 March 2022 11:45:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s total commercial exports have been recorded at $33.81 billion for February this year, up 22 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the ministry of commerce on Thursday, March 3.

Commercial imports in February were recorded at $55.01 billion, up 35 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the data showed.

India’s commercial exports during the April 2021-February 2022 period came to $374.05 billion, up 45 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year. Imports during the period amounted to $550.12 billion, up 59.21 percent year on year, the ministry data showed.