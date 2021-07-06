India’s coking coal imports up 15.55 percent in April-June

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 09:57:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal import traffic handled by all major ports in the country were recorded at 12.372 million mt in the April-June quarter this year, up 15.55 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA).

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, total inward shipments of coking coal in June this year came to 3.899 million mt, only marginally higher than 3.747 million mt in May of the same year.

The IPA data showed that iron ore freight traffic, including pellets handled by all major ports, was recorded at 17.643 million mt in the April-June quarter this year, up 14.29 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.