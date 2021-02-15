India’s coking coal imports down 8% in Apr-Jan, decline rate slows

Monday, 15 February 2021 11:56:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 43.23 million mt in April-January 2020-21, a decline of 7.86 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, February 15.

According to calculations by SteelOrbis, on a sequential basis, the decline in imports of coking coal is slowing down. In the April-December period of 2020, coking coal imports had declined by 12.13 percent year on year.

The slower pace of decline in April-January 2020-21 at seven percent is largely owing to higher arrivals of imported coking coal at Indian ports in January, which totaled 6.273 million mt.

The data also showed that total iron ore traffic (lumps, fines, pellets) handled by all the major ports was recorded at 56.926 million mt in April-January 2020-21, a rise of 26.49 percent year on year.