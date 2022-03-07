﻿
English
India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February

Monday, 07 March 2022 10:55:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country have been provisionally recorded at 45.29 million mt for the April-February period of the fiscal year 2021-22, declining by 6.78 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, March 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment of coking coal in February this year came to an estimated 4.37 million mt, up from 3.79 million mt shipped in January.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore, including pellet freight, handled by all major ports during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2021-22 came to 45.4 million mt, a decline of 27.18 percent year on year.


